Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

