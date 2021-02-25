Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hercules Capital, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

NYSE HTGC opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459,234 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,426,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

