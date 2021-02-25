Brokers Issue Forecasts for ProAssurance Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

