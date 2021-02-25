Brokers Set Expectations for Aramark’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aramark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $41.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 75.2% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after buying an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $20,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 40.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after buying an additional 558,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,506,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

