Brokers Set Expectations for Baidu, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baidu in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung expects that the information services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.32.

Baidu stock opened at $304.01 on Thursday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.50 and a 200 day moving average of $172.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.