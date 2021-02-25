Brokers Set Expectations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

KNSA stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15).

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

