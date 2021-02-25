Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.60, but opened at C$1.91. Brompton Oil Split shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66.

Brompton Oil Split Company Profile (TSE:OSP)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

