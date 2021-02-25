Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as high as C$1.60. Brompton Oil Split shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 2,330 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66.

About Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

