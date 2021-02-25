Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.72. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 22,799 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

