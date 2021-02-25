Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.72. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 22,799 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.86.
About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.
