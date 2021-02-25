Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.8% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,784,000 after buying an additional 44,935 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 394,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

NYSE:BAM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 220,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,336. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

