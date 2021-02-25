Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Trading Down 5.9%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) shares were down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.59 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 3,822,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,080,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,134.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after buying an additional 2,514,253 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,178,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,490,000 after purchasing an additional 592,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

