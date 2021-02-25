Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.34

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 17375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 318,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $2,524,166.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,827,879 shares of company stock valued at $230,767,360 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

