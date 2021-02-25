Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Stock Price Down 6%

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 1,057,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,004,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $25,574,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $3,960,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

