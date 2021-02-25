Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.78. 61,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 67,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.82.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.