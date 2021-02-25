Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.25

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 7023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.49.

About Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc The fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

