Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

BRKL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,867 shares of company stock valued at $780,639. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,476,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,129,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55,066 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.