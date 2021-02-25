Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,098. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

