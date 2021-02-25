Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Trading Down 5.5%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.63 and last traded at $89.77. 977,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 731,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

