BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$5.35 Price Target at National Bank Financial

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$5.20 to C$5.35 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.91 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE ERE.UN traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$4.24. 113,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.37. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.81 and a 12 month high of C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.96.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

