BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading 1.6% Higher

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.32. 147,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 96,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.91 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.37.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

