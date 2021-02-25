BTIG Research Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $49.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOL. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

NYSE TOL traded down $3.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.29. 78,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,403. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

