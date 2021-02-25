BTIG Research Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $50.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

RVLV opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,249.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $3,053,841.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,654,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 776,603 shares of company stock worth $21,301,128 in the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Revolve Group by 357.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 73,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Revolve Group by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 294,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after acquiring an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Revolve Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

