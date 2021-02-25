Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,773,000 after buying an additional 1,502,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 901,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Shares of BLDR opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

