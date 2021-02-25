Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 193.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,420 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Bunge worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 453,458 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bunge by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $42,654,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 1.5% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 620,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

