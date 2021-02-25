Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,129 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

