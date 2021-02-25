Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE BURL opened at $269.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $272.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.43.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.