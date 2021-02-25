C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$3.00, but opened at C$3.64. C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) shares last traded at C$3.64, with a volume of 32,106 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$128.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78.

About C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.