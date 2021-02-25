CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $282.00 at Morgan Stanley

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CACI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.08.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.51. 7,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $267.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 170.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth $253,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth $1,414,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

