Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

CADE traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,509. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

