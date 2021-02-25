Cadence Bank NA Acquires 1,951 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after purchasing an additional 979,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,541,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

