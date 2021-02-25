Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.20. 230,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,449,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.29. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.