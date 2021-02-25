Cadence Bank NA Buys 428 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $256.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.33. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $260.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

