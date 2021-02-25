Cadence Bank NA Buys 5,263 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.30. 75,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

