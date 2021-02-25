Cadence Bank NA Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IWF traded down $5.21 on Thursday, hitting $240.82. 39,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,335. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

