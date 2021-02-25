Cadence Bank NA Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 733,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

