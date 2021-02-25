Cadence Bank NA Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 59,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $60,083,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 46.5% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $256.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.77.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

