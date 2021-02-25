Cadence Bank NA Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after purchasing an additional 496,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after buying an additional 146,686 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,475,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,392,000 after acquiring an additional 89,616 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $209.69. 116,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

