Cadence Bank NA Has $4.88 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.7% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $159.55. 288,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,935. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.78 and its 200-day moving average is $164.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

