Cadence Bank NA Purchases 1,233 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,927 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $201,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 82.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 47,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 205,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $121.27. 126,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

