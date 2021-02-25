Cadence Bank NA Purchases 2,410 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.4% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 513,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,011,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $59.20.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

