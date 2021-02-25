Cadence Bank NA Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.70.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA traded down $40.83 on Thursday, reaching $539.13. 731,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. The stock has a market cap of $333.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $551.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

