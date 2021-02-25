Cadence Bank NA Sells 1,781 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 143,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,542. The firm has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

