Cadence Bank NA Sells 2,515 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 621,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,204. The stock has a market cap of $188.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

