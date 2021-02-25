Cadence Bank NA Sells 462 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $8.64 on Thursday, reaching $313.24. 30,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.97 and a 200-day moving average of $262.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

