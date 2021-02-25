Cadence Bank NA Sells 4,688 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. David Loasby lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 62,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $28.74. 1,923,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,851,820. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $204.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

