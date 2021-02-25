Cadence Bank NA Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. David Loasby lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.63. 2,620,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,122,035. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

