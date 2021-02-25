Cadence Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock traded down $46.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,048.83. 72,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,750. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,935.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,712.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

