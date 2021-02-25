Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Sells $514,370.30 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $806,563.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04.

Shares of CDNS traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

