Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

NASDAQ CSTE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.48. 205,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $429.25 million, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

