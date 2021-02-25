Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.65

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $13.00. Caesarstone shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 578,803 shares traded.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $443.01 million, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.87.
Caesarstone Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTE)
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.
